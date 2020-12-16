Rockfish Torquay Rockfish Torquay

Mitch Tonks had planned for so much this year only to see Covid-19 and floods hit his business.

The Brixham-based celebrity chef is founder of the Rockfish restaurants in Torquay, Brixham, Exmouth, Dartmouth, Exeter and Plymouth.

He said: “Fishing, hospitality... it has been a dreadful year and not just for me, nobody has had it easy and things are not getting any easier at the moment.

“At this time, with most of Europe closed, which is where a lot of our fish went and, of course, with our UK restaurants shut, the fishing industry has taken a real battering.

“It’s going to be a very long winter no matter what the new easing of the lockdown will bring. All we can look forward to is, hopefully, things picking up next summer but that’s a long way off.”

YOU HAVE HAD FLOODING PROBLEMS AS WELL?

“Not one but two floods. The Seahorse in Dartmouth had a burst water main under it in July just as we were about to open.

“It took ages to dry it out and then the second lockdown came.

“Then in Torquay there was a huge downpour at the end of August, the water ran down the cliff at the rear of the building, in through the back door and that had to be closed.

“It was a near biblical scene, another little complication in my life but we will bounce back.”

SO YOU ARE OPEN AGAIN. WHAT CAN YOU OFFER, IS FISH SEASONAL?

“Yes it is, at the moment Dover soles are plentiful but they will be forming roe soon and loosing their quality. Plaice have been brilliant since May but their season ended in September. Shellfish are wonderful in the summer but mussels are spectacular now.

“Generally, fishing is much better in the winter. Our little boat went out recently and we caught some wonderful hake, turbot, brill, which is in prime condition and gurnard. We also landed ray, ray wings are wonderful.”

SOME OF THE BIG SUPERMARKET CHAINS ARE CLOSING THEIR FRESH FISH COUNTERS. COULD PEOPLE LIKE YOU TAKE OVER WHAT IS A VITAL OUTLET TO THE FISHING INDUSTRY?

“I don’t know. I have a belief that if you want really great seafood go to the coast or go to a fishmonger near the coast.

“Running a fish counter in the middle of a city, which I have done, is tough work. It is hard to balance keeping the product fresh with the need for turnover. Sad to see fishmonger counters go but it is not surprise.”

DID THE LOCKDOWN PRODUCE ANY GOOD STORIES FROM THE FISHING INDUSTRY?

“There have been a load of little coopertives set up to get fish to people, buying off boats directly, which helped people to survive.

“Yes, the supermarkets were selling the product but they were all part of huge chains so I think there is now a better opportunity for independent local fish mongers and enterprising fishermen to sell their catch directly to people in some shape or form.

“I have just opened a fishmonger in Brixham, which for me was a return to where I stated over 25 years ago.

“I wanted to create an experience which was easy for people, get some excitement back. The fish is sold in boxes, offered in portions ready for the oven.

“It is certainly different from the days when I started as this is ‘click and collect’, available on line but that’s the way it is these days.”

WHERE THE GOVERNMENT TRADING GUIDELINES EASY TO FOLLOW?

“Our amazing team followed the ever-changing rules. The financial help from the Government was vital but remember we were closed for nearly five months and I have run restaurants in good times and bad but never with zero income and neither has anyone else so it was big challenge for all of us.”