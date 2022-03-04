News Things to do Sport Building a Greater Torbay Property of the Week
Minimal damage through fire in Abbotskerswell  

Luisa Rombach

Published: 3:49 PM March 4, 2022
Picture of front of fire engine

Praised - our fire service - Credit: Archant

Earlier today Torquay and Newton Abbot firefighters were called to Laburnum Terrace, Abbotskerswell. The occupant had reported that smoke was building up in their living room, and within minutes crews were there and able to locate the fire.  

Cloths and cardboard had accidentally been forgotten on the hub, which turned out to be the source of the fire. Wearing breathing apparatus, crews extinguished the fire with a hose reel jet. Afterwards, they cleared the building of smoke with the help of a positive pressure ventilation fan. 

The damage caused by the incident was minimal and limited to the cardboard and cloths responsible for the fire. There were no casualties, and the incident was brought under control shortly after 1pm. 

