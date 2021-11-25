News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Have a fiver off a Christmas tree at Marldon

Jim Parker

Published: 12:00 AM November 25, 2021
Updated: 7:08 AM November 25, 2021
Visit the reindeer - Credit: Submitted

If it's good enough for Boris...

The Marldon Christmas Tree Farm has been celebrating after being crowned Champion Christmas Tree Grower of the Year.

Award winning - Credit: Submitted

And that means one of its trees will be winging its way to Number Ten to take pride of place in Downing Street  bringing much-needed festive cheer for Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his family. 

Organised by the British Christmas Tree Growers Association, the annual competition has been running since 1999.

Red Shepherdess Hannah Jackson was the celebrity judge for this year’s competition which took place at The Tree Barn, Greenfeld Farm, Oxfordshire.

Now here's your chance to grab a piece of what Boris will  be enjoying - a Marldon Christmas Tree but with a fiver off!

Just take the voucher here with you to farm to redeem the £5 off. Oh, and while you are there why not visit the reindeer in their paddock or have a hot drink in the festive cafe.

Merry Christmas!

