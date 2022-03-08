News Things to do Sport Building a Greater Torbay Property of the Week
Man with links to Newton Abbot Wanted

Luisa Rombach

Published: 1:54 PM March 8, 2022
Connor Sidell

Connor Sidell - Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

 23-year-old Connor Sidell is wanted on recall to prison, with the police asking for anyone with information to contact them. 

The man, who is 5ft 4ins tall, of slight build with short dark hair, has had his license revoked. He has originally been convicted for possession of a bladed article, common assault of an emergency worker, common assault and burglary of a non-dwelling. 

Sidell has been linked to the Newton Abbot area, but also to Bournemouth and Bristol. As a number of police enquiries to find and arrest him have been unsuccessful, officers are now asking the public to immediately report if they see Sidell. 

Those who do see him should not approach him, but instead call police on 999 quoting log number 0042 of Tuesday, March 1.

Torquay News
South Devon News
South West

