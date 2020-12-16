This small seaside borough has provided a spring board for international music and entertainment careers, many of which have soared into stardom, thanks to the inspiration taken from our very own Bay.

Peaky Blinders star Cosmo Jarvis once sang about sitting on a bench with ‘the prettiest girl in Brixham’.

International-selling band Metronomy were made famous from their 2011 album titled ‘The English Riviera,’ a homage to all things Torbay.

Their music video for the track, ‘The Bay’, pans across some of Torbay’s most idyllic summer spots such as Meadfoot beach and the harbourside, collecting over 50,000,000 views on YouTube.

It’s arguably the track which gave the band their Mercury award nomination title for album of the year in 2011 and has unquestionably put Torbay on the map in the musical sphere.

It seems ingrained in the music industry that small town musicians aren’t going to make it in the big music business, or that there’s no opportunities to flourish as an artist. It’s not uncommon to think that to get noticed, a musician needs to pack up their mic stands and conquer a bigger city.

However, in an age where music can be made anywhere, by anyone, the question begs, do these city music hubs even matter anymore?

The feeling of urgency and acceptance that the only way to become a professional musician is one which is quickly being dismantled by the proof that some of the biggest artists started out in small towns too.

I’m not denying that it’s difficult as a musician in a small town. It’s true that there may be tougher barriers to break through the noise and playing to thousands on the Pyramid stage might feel a million miles away.

What I am trying to say is that the Torbay music scene definitely isn’t lacking. It’s actually thriving with talent which has every chance of success as the next Metronomy and you don’t need to be anywhere else to make it big.