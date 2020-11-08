Proposed Lidl store off Kings Ash Road, Paignton Proposed Lidl store off Kings Ash Road, Paignton

The scheme includes a new junction at the site off the A380 Kings Ash Road which would provide access to future new homes in the Great Parks area.

The retailer says it wants to build the new store on the 4.5acre site ‘at the earliest opportunity’.

Documents submitted with a planning application to Torbay Council show a new store with a 145-space car park reached from a new road opposite Spruce Way.

The road would lead past the store to future housing sites allocated as part of the Great Parks Masterplan.

The single-level building described as ‘neighbourhood foodstore’ would have solar panels on the roof with landscaping to minimise its impact on the area.

A statement with the application from agents One Design Architectural Services on behalf of the retailer says: “Lidl regards the application site as ideally suited to meet its requirement for a new discount store to better serve the local community.”

It adds: “Given Lidl’s commitment to invest in Paignton, the proposed development will, if consented, be constructed at the earliest opportunity and will add to Paignton’s retail offering, and provide the local centre proposed in the Local Plan.

“The proposal will build out a consented signalised junction into the Great Parks allocation that will serve for access to potential future residential developments.”

A decision is expected to be made after the consultation period which ends on Wednesday, November 11.

Lidl operates more than 800 stores in the UK. In Paignton, it already has a store in the Victoria shopping centre and an out-of-town site on Brixham Road.