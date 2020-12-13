The ‘Last Table In The Sun’ is said to be bit of everything from glamour to drama, comedy to mystery and even a whodunnit murder.

The book title was inspired by a visit to the Livermead House Hotel on the seafront when a comment was made about sitting at ‘the last table in the sun’ for a drink.

Lexie grew up in Torquay and filled her childhood with writing (mainly about dogs), whether in school or at home, when she probably should have been doing homework.

Writing a complete book has been on her s bucket list and one of her ‘things to do in the New Year’ goals since circa the millennium. Now she has done it at last.

Lexie now lives in West London with her boyfriend Luke and their three-year-old toy poodle, Bali, named after the Indonesian Island they visited and fell in love with. She works as a radio presenter every Thursday from 10am to 1pm on local station Riverside Radio, hosting a fun magazine style show full of celebrity gossip, fashion, classic throwback tunes as well as current chart toppers. When not on the radio Lexie dabbles in property, completing her first development project in 2018.

Having written the book in 2019 whilst juggling her presenting and property work, lockdown was actually a blessing in disguise as the entertainment and property industry along with everything else completely shut down giving her the time to focus on getting her book completed

The book is described as a mystery, comedy, drama, like ‘Desperate Housewives’ and ‘Pretty Little Liars’, mixed with some ‘Sex and The City’ girly glamour and an Agatha Christie whodunnit thrown in.

A paperback and ebook and kindle versions are available online at most book retailers including Amazon and Foyles You can find Lexie on socials @lexiecarducci