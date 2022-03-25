Lessons in Local History – A Day trip to Exeter  

Striving to experience as much of the South West as possible during my internship, I recently took a train to Exeter to spend an afternoon in the town and see for myself what it has to offer, after having heard great things about it.

I arrived to grey skies and quiet streets – probably due to it being midweek in winter. Walking past it, I spontaneously decided to make the Royal Albert Memorial Museum my first stop. Situated in a stunning building with a Gothic facade, it not only hosts thousands of treasures, but certainly is quite the sight itself.

Inside the Royal Albert Memorial Museum - Credit: Luisa Rombach

My favourite area of the museum was probably the ‘Making History’ section on the ground floor. It features local objects such as clothes and pottery from different centuries, enabling the visitor to walk through time as they observe the displays. If you want to extend your knowledge beyond Devon, the first floor is the right place to do so. Among other things, it is home to collections dedicated to different world cultures, including an Egyptian tomb!

Eager to get outside and actually see the town itself after having learned so much about the local history, I made my way to beautiful Exeter Cathedral – I dare say no trip to Exeter is complete without at least a quick glance at it. Until the end of February, there was a replica of the moon by artist Luke Jerram inside the cathedral, which attracted hundreds of visitors to this iconic site.

After my visit to Exeter’s best-known site, I followed the directions down to the Quay, an area I hadn’t known about prior to my visit but that quickly became my favourite spot in the town! During my visit, there were only a handful of dogwalkers about, but I can picture it being a very lively spot in the warmer months. I went on a little walk along the water and felt transported into the Devon countryside, despite only being a few minutes from the city centre!

Down by the Quay - Credit: Luisa Rombach

Once I’d made my way back up from the Quay, I felt a little peckish and went to Sacred Grounds Café. It’s located in McCoys Arcade and, although quite busy with only limited seating available, a lovely spot for a piece of cake. It definitely got bonus points for being located directly next to a small independent book shop (which are way too rare these days) called Bookbag and a quirky vintage clothing shop full of treasures called The Real McCoy.

McCoys Arcade - Credit: Luisa Rombach

Before making my way back to the station, I paid a quick visit to Parliament Street, which is supposed to be the world’s narrowest street (although some claim this title belongs to a street in Reutlingen, Germany). Whether it deserves its title or not, it certainly is very narrow and served as a reminder that Exeter is brimming with history. This fact is easy to overlook when standing on the High Street, surrounded by fast-fashion retailers and chain coffee shops.

Parliament Street - Credit: Luisa Rombach

On my way back to the station I mulled over this thought and decided I would have to return to Exeter with my eyes open to all the history this town has to offer. As much as I enjoyed my afternoon, I couldn’t help but feel I had only scratched the surface.