Inspirational Layla is cut above the rest

Inspiration Layla Drew has raised vital cash for a cancer charity after seeing her own family badly hit by the killer illness.

Layla, 20, lost her dad to cancer when she was younger and now her mother is terminally ill with the terrible disease.

Tiverton Constitutional Club president and local MP Neil Parish joined Layla and club members for a special cheque presentation to Cancer Research UK at the charity’s Tiverton Shop.



Layla's 20- inch braid was cut off in September 2021. Over the Christmas period a ‘guess the Length’ draw was held at the club and raised more than £400 for ‘a cause close to her heart’.



As well as donating a cheque to the charity, Layla’s hair was donated to the Little Princess Trust to be turned into wigs for children and young people with cancer.



Layla said: "I had the ponytail cut in September last year, and today we've presented £400 to Cancer Research UK. I chose Cancer Research because I lost my dad to cancer when I was younger, and now my mother is suffering with terminal cancer now, so it's a cause close to my heart.

“Thanks to everybody who has donated and hopefully, I will grow it again, and in six years we can do it all over again."



Mr Parish said: "It's great to be able to deliver £400 from the haircut. We have donated an additional £50 since, all going to a worthy cause.



Lorraine Williams, from Cancer Research UK said: "It's fantastic to have this donation. It has come as a lovely surprise and we thank Layla and all who donated.



"This will go towards our scientists to help their research into cures and treatments. It's been fantastic to see the support from the public after the years of Covid-19. We thank everyone."



This is the second time Layla has had a haircut for a good cause, The first time was six years ago, raising funds for Children in Need."

At the cheque presentation were: Neil Parish, MP and club president, Lorraine Williams, Tiverton Cancer

Research, Sylvia Read, club secretary and club chairman Richard Jones.



