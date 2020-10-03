Rachel Carter Rachel Carter

Partner Chris Linton has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Law Society’s annual Excellence Awards in the Solicitor of the Year (private practice) category.

Wollens notched a double when they were also named as finalists in the society’s excellence in marketing and communications category.

The awards are seen as the highest accolade for law firms in England and Wales.

Chris has also been named a finalist in the trusted advisor of the year category at the STEP Private Client Awards for 2020 - which are opened up internationally.

Rounding off the Wollens’ successes and celebrations is partner Rachel Carter who has been announced as a winner for her work in child care in the ACQ5 Global Awards 2020.

Chris became a Wollens partner in October 2015 and is part of the firm’s private client department. He says he is ‘honoured’ to be shortlisted in the awards.

The winners of the society awards will be announced in a series of online ceremonies between October 13 and 15.

Law Society of England and Wales president Simon Davis said: “Congratulations to all those who have been shortlisted. There are more than 9,000 firms and 190,000 solicitors in England and Wales, so to be shortlisted for a Law Society Excellence Award is to be recognised as being among the very best of the best.

“The justice system was already under immense pressure prior to Covid-19 and the situation has been exacerbated by the pandemic, making the incredible work that is being done by solicitors across the country day-in day-out to support their clients more vital than ever.”

The shortlist for the STEP award has been issued to 20,000-plus STEP members worldwide. They will each have one vote for their preferred candidate with the winner at a virtual awards ceremony on December 9.

Rachel is a member of the childcare and family team at Wollens and has worked almost exclusively in complex child care proceedings and non-accidental injury for many years.

Of the ACQ awards she said: “It was a lovely surprise to find out a client had nominated me and an honour to be given this award, especially in such difficult times.

“The team here have been working exceptionally hard through the pandemic, as I know many other care lawyers have. We always strive to do our utmost for our clients and this award is a testament to that.”

Wollens chief executive Chris Hart said: “Huge congratulations to Chris and Rachel. These awards, which are national and international, are richly deserved and recognise their inspirational work.

“I would also like to say big well done and thanks to Team Wollen generally. The past few months have been challenging for all of us but by sticking together we have managed to battle through and these awards could not have come at a more opportune moment. They are just the tonic we all needed.”