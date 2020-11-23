The council’s review panel into How Do We Make Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Lives Matter in Torbay? will be meeting with senior policing representatives at 6pm on Wednesday, November 25.

It’s part of the comprehensive review launched in September in response to the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement, and will continue with a series of panels with partners including education, culture, NHS and local business sectors, with a final report and recommendations to be presented in 2021.

Cllr Jermaine Atiya-Alla, Torbay’s first elected black councillor who is leading the local review, said: ““We would like to invite members of the public to watch the meeting and also submit questions in advance, plus of course we are still keen for people to get in touch and share their experiences and ideas with us.”

For information on how to watch the meeting via Zoom, go to the council’s website and to ask the panel a question during the meeting, register in advance by emailing equality@torbay.gov.uk