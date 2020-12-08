Jane, from Paignton, will be creating an Advent Calendar of Song, broadcast on her YouTube channel which she set up during the first lockdown.

Every day from December 1 to December 25, she will be posting a primary friendly Christmas carol or song.

Jane explained: “The idea is to present it with lyrics and music in such a way that children and parents can sing along, so they don’t miss out on Christmas carolling.

“It is not a money making exercise, just something to brighten up what is going to be a very unusual Christmas season.“

The project came about after a comment on one of her music videos.

Jane said: “Covid and the original lockdown stopped me working in schools or at home, and I took what I could of my teaching online.

“During the summer, I was able to start teaching again, first out of doors, and then later indoors, but that has stopped again in the current restrictions.

“I am back teaching in two schools, but student numbers are low, and teaching has been disrupted when students have been out of school and isolating, so I have had to diversify and keep myself gainfully occupied.”

As well as setting up a YouTube channel to record learning videos for students between lessons online or Face to Face, Jane has recorded some original songs, and some performances for her own enjoyment.

Links may also be added to the Shiphay School Advent Calendar, and some of the songs featured will be those chosen by children Jane teaches there or the songs they are doing with their classes.

All through December, the songs will be shared on Youtube and posted on Facebook at Facebook.com/AdventCalendar2020.

Soprano Jane, who teaches flute, piano and saxophone, has performed extensively in opera, oratorio, concerts and recitals and has film and theatre experience.

She directs Red Earth Opera, a project opera group which performs in Torbay and South Devon.