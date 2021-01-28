Published: 1:00 PM January 28, 2021

Staff across all GP practices in Torbay united to make sure thousands of care home residents received their Covid jab.

The Bay’s ‘Jab Army’ set out their mammoth goal before the weekend.

A message on the Facebook page of the Brixham-based Compass House Medical Centres said: “This weekend staff across all GP practices in Torbay are volunteering their time to go out to vaccinate all the care homes and staff across Torbay, aiming to have completed over 3,500 vaccinations by the end of Monday.”

And the special army delivered. By the start of the week residents and staff at the Bay’s 68 care homes had been vaccinated with 3,500 jabs.

Torbay MP Kevin Foster was impressed and said: “It’s great to hear of the progress made vaccinating the most vulnerable in our Bay.

“It is inspiring to see those who have been working hard in GP practices giving up their weekend to help complete work in our care homes.

“Our Bay still faces a deadly threat from Covid-19, but each jab brings us closer to defeating it.”

An elderly woman gets her jab - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dr Alex Degan, a GP in Devon and Medical Director for primary care in the county, said: “GPs, their teams and local authorities across Torbay, Devon and Plymouth have been working extremely hard to make sure people in care homes get their vaccination as soon as possible.

“It is testimony to their dedication to their patients that they have been working long hours and across weekends to deliver the vaccines to some of the most vulnerable people in their communities and I would like to thank everyone involved in the programme for everything they are doing at this challenging time.”

Compass House said staff at the Riviera Internationa Conference Centre and current vaccination centre in Torquay were also trying to get through as many of the Bay’s over 80s population as quickly as they can.

The post said: “We are starting to come to the end of our over 80’s lists in Torbay and by the end of the week we will start calling patients aged 75 to 80.

“Next week we will also start vaccinating our 80+ bedbound patients that cannot make it to the Riviera Centre.

“This is another mammoth task for Torbay with other 1,000 patients to get round so it will take us a number of weeks to complete, but we are making progress.”



