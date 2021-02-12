Published: 8:00 AM February 12, 2021

The first nine priority groups selected for vaccination represent 99 per cent of deaths and serious illness from Covid-19 since the pandemic began - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The vaccination campaign here in our bay and across the South West has been motoring forward.

All eligible care homes have been visited, with those in their 70s and the clinically extremely vulnerable (shielding group) now being invited for their first vaccine dose at the English Riviera International Conference Centre.

As the supply of vaccines is increasing, the Government has confirmed its plan to complete the remaining priority groups, which includes all aged 50 to 69 and those aged 16 to 49 with listed underlying health conditions, by May.

The 'Jabs Army' is on the march and each day is bringing us closer to the sunnier skies of summer in our Bay.

Join the queue

Over recent weeks I have had several residents get in touch asking when particular groups may be vaccinated and how the priority list was determined.

I have been happy to explain the core objective given to the experts who advised the Government on the priority list was simple: The preservation of life and preventing serious illness.

The result is the first nine priority groups selected represent 99 per cent of deaths and serious illness from Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

Once these are completed the programme will then move onto those aged 16 to 49 with no underlying health conditions, with specific jobs potentially part of the next set of priorities.

I have, though, had a simple message for the very small number who have contacted my office asking me to lobby for their own jab to be 'bumped up' the queue ahead of the more vulnerable, in some cases being rude to my staff while doing so: They can wait their turn like I and everyone else will be doing.

Inspiration

The last year has seen plenty of things which could discourage or demoralise anyone as we wonder what might happen next.

Twelve months ago a war veteran, who had served during our nation’s darkest hours was quietly enjoying his retirement and looking forward to his 100th birthday a few weeks later, expected to be a quiet family affair, like much of the last few years for him.

His name? Captain Tom Moore.

A year later he had been Knighted, met the Queen, appeared on the front cover of GQ, raised over £32 million for NHS charities and topped the charts, becoming a global celebrity after inspiring our nation at a difficult time with a unique act of resilience as he walked 100 laps of his garden for his 100th birthday using his walking frame.

When he passed away last week the front pages of all national newspapers chronicled his life and achievements.

Captain Tom was a reminder we are all never too late, too old or too frail to draw on our inner strength and inspire others.

Surgery times

Due to the current restrictions I have had to cancel my regular face to face advice surgeries.

I hope to restart them as soon as possible, but in the meantime a telephone call appointment can be arranged.

Please note these telephone surgeries are for urgent personal matters, such as welfare, immigration, housing, problems accessing support and benefits, rather than to discuss policy or the wider situation.

You can either email me at kevin@kevinjfoster.com or leave a message on 01803 214989 and we will get back to you as quickly as possible.