A Brixham charity has received a sizeable slice of funding and loans to support its ongoing work in the port.

Yes! Brixham will now be able to complete building work on three, two bedroom houses in the town centre to rent to young families and provide post-Covid support services.

The cash totals £244,000.

Of this, £150,000 is a five year loan, interest free for the first year and a £50,000 grant.

The loan has come from the Coronovirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) and the associated grant is available to social enterprises and charities that get the majority of their income from trading.

This money will be used for housing in Bolton Street where there are three half built terraced properties.

It will pay to complete the houses which will be let to local young families at an affordable rent.

A further £44,000 has come from Big Issue Invest’s Power To Change fund, available from the Lottery and central government.

This is post Covid revenue support to allow YES to operate programs to support people whose mental, emotional heath has been impacted by the loneliness and isolation caused by lock-down.

A spokesman for Yes! said: “This funding allows us to complete our housing project to benefit young families and is very welcome.

“The revenue grant will help us support people who have been emotionally and mentally affected by the Covid lockdown and is a key part of our work over the next year.”

The aim is for early intervention where people are suffering from low level mental health issues and prevent escalation to more acute problems.

Brixham MP Anthony Mangnall commented: : “Yes! Brixham have been supporting residents in Brixham for more than 20 years and their role during the lockdown has been second to none.

“Throughout the lockdown I was grateful to have the opportunity to speak to Yes! Brixham and advise them on some potential funding streams.

“I was thrilled to hear of their success, and very much look forward to continuing working with them over the coming weeks and months. ’’