Torbay builder’s merchants Inter-Line are saying a huge thank you to the locals who have stood by them during the pandemic by donating thousands of pounds to charities and other good causes in the run up to Christmas.

The company, established 44 years ago, usually sponsors major events and various organisations, but the Lockdown has put a temporary stop on most of that.

Inter-Line have praised their own staff for working through Covid. But they also wanted to find a way of also thanking the businesses and residents who have supported them by ‘keeping it local.’

They also recognise that charities across the board are struggling financially. Rowcroft Hospice and the local RNLI will be the first to benefit.

Financial director Neil Robinson said: “Many businesses have understandably concentrated on survival since the first lockdown, in what has been an incredibly challenging time and the mental strain cannot be underestimated.

“The plight of charities really hit home whilst on a fund-raising Zoom call with our buying group, raising money for our industry charity, The Rainy Day Trust. The CEO explained the desperate position they are in and suggested most, if not all, were in dire straits. This really struck a chord with me and I raised this with the board of directors and all wanted to pledge financial support, particularly our founder Stan Moreing who wanted to concentrate on local charities.

“Our business, thanks to our employees, has done reasonably well during this time and we are delighted to be able to give something to those most in need of help. However, we do not seek any gratitude, we want to shout loud and get the message across to all those who are in a position to help, please put your hands in your pockets and dig deep!”