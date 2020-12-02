Feed a Child Torbay Feed a Child Torbay

The latest beneficiaries from this amazing initiative will be Devon Air Ambulance Trust and The Exeter Foundation, who will each receive £2,500 to help toward providing vital support in our local area.

“Devon Air Ambulance Trust provides 24/7 emergency medical service for the most critically ill and injured throughout Devon and The Exeter Foundation is close to the heart of our Exeter branch and they provide fantastic support to families and local projects,” said Stan Moreing, Inter-Line Building Supplies managing director.

“They are a crucial lifeline to the Exeter and Devon area and we are proud to support them. We have more donations to give away yet but also want to encourage any business out there to donate. Providing assistance to local charities and support services that are desperately in need of financial help this year is so important.

“We launch our Christmas Charity Calendar next week with donations to 24 local charities with a big surprise on Christmas Day.

“The Inter-line Christmas Charity Calendar runs from December 1, with charities receiving £350 per day throughout the month of December and we hope this festive surprise will help to ease the burden after a difficult 2020.

“With Christmas approaching, we feel proud to be able to make donations to charities who this year have struggled to fundraise and have seen an increase in demand for the service and support they provide,” added Stan.

“We have a wide mix of different charities that have all played a part in supporting individuals and families during this covid crisis within our local area.”

Feed A Child Torbay (FACT) were given a donation of £2,500 by Inter-Line Building Supplies last week and the impact is huge.

“We received a phone call from the Torquay branch of Inter-Line Building Supplies,” said a FACT spokesman. “They told me FACT was one of the charitable organisations in the Bay to receive a donation of £2,500 to help with the increased costs incurred over the Christmas period.

“We would like to thank the management, staff and customers of Inter-Line Building Supplies for their consideration and generosity, it really is appreciated.”