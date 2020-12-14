Inter-Line great Christmas giveaway

Published: 1:00 PM December 14, 2020 Updated: 4:56 PM December 16, 2020

More charities receive a festive boost

Over the past week, Inter-Line Building Supplies have continued their amazing Christmas charity calendar.

Here the latest recipients of £350 each from Inter-Line.

The Salvation Army Torbay expresses its faith through charitable action by working at the heart of communities across the country, They have 650 churches and community centres where they offer friendship, practical help and support to some of the most disadvantaged people.

CLIC Sargent is the UK’s leading cancer charity for children, young people and their families. Care teams provide specialist support across the UK.

CLIC Sargent supports people from diagnosis onwards and aims to help the whole family deal with the impact of cancer and its treatment, life after treatment and, in some cases, bereavement. The charity also undertakes research into the impact of cancer on children and young people.

The Marfan Trust is the only Marfan charity in the UK that funds its own laboratory, undertaking medical and analytical research, so that more is known about Marfan syndrome and its management. Over 18,000 people are affected by Marfan syndrome in the UK, with many more anticipated to be living with the condition undiagnosed. The important work hopes to improve the treatment of patients and increase awareness of this condition.

Cruse Bereavement Care offer support, advice and information to children, young people and adults when someone dies. They work to enhance society’s care of bereaved people.

Rethink Mental Illness is one of the largest charitable providers of services for people living with mental illness, they help improve the lives of people who are severely affected by mental illness through networks of local groups, information and successful campaigning.

Eat That Frog continues with the mission to enable people to identify and overcome their barriers to live a more fulfilled life. They engage with over 1000 people annually. There bespoke educational provision for young people with special educational needs (autism, Asperger’s, mental ill-health etc.) has also been recognised. They have direct contract status with the Education & Skills Funding Agency, offering further opportunities.

