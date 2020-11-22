From one family to another…You are not alone

As part of helping local charities this Christmas, family-run Builders’ Merchant Inter-Line Building Supplies are continuing their pledges with £2,500 being donated to Re4orm and £2,500 to Feed A Child Torbay (FACT).

It is another amazing statement of community spirit from Inter-Line, who started their fabulous festive campaign with donations of £2,500 to Rowcroft Hospice and £2,500 to RNLI last week.

“This year our communities have faced some extremely hard times,” said Inter-Line Managing Directory, Stan Moreing. “Families have been faced with financial difficulties, worries, concerns and in some cases the loss of a loved one.

“We want families in our communities to know that you are not on your own. We want to raise the profile of charities in order that they can be there for those in need of help.”

The Inter-Line campaign is another superb example of how a community can come together in times of difficulty, uncertainty, and worry.

Christmas is now just around the corner and these pledges will help local charity organisations continue to deliver the inspirational support that has proven to be a lifeline for families and vulnerable people across Torbay in 2020.

“With Christmas fast approaching, we are conscious of the difficultly many families are facing this year and we want to ensure we can help as many families out there as possible,” said Inter-Line Marketing Executive, Gemma Parker.

“Our donation to Re4orm and Feed A Child Torbay (FACT) will hopefully help provide as many families as possible with meal boxes and supplies to ensure everyone has a Christmas this year.

“Whilst still in a global pandemic, we are conscious of the enormous strain charities are facing. Re4orm and Feed a Child Torbay (FACT) have seen a surge in families needing support and help since the pandemic started and currently continue to work around the clock to meet the demand.

“By donating this money, we hope to help as many families as possible enjoy Christmas this year after such a tough time.”

Next week, we will reveal more details on charities receiving support from Inter-Line Building Supplies. Well done and thank-you to everyone involved with this wonderful initiative.