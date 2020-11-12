Inter-Line founder Stan Moreing Inter-Line founder Stan Moreing

The value of family and local community support has never been more important than throughout the trauma of 2020 and a global pandemic.

It is an amazing gesture of kindness from Inter-Line, who have started with a £2,500 donation to Rowcroft and £2,500 to the Torbay RNLI.

“We are a family business and all of us at Inter-Line are encouraged to keep things local, helping out local charities and good causes,” said Gemma Parker, marketing manager for Inter-Line Building Supplies.

“This this week, we have donations to Rowcroft Hospice and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI). The following week, we will support Feed a Child Torbay and RE4orm; further donations to other Charities will follow.”

Inter-Line staff doing their bit for the Poppy Appeal Inter-Line staff doing their bit for the Poppy Appeal

“We then plan to launch our Christmas advent calendar and behind all 25 doors will be a different local charity that has gone beyond the call of duty through the Covid crisis. These charities include those supporting people living with domestic violence, homelessness, mental health, food banks, cancer support and more.”

“Each one of these charities behind the first 24 doors of the Christmas calendar will be given £350. On Christmas Day, the final window will open to reveal the last two recipients; charities of great importance to us all.”

The motivation for such an incredible show of support from Inter-Line stems from over four decades as part of the Torbay community, providing supplies and friendship to different generations in the construction industry.

Staff at Inter-Line, who were initially furloughed for three weeks while management put Covid safety measures in place, have worked tirelessly since to help ensure local building firms were able to continue trading within the Government restrictions, and they are doing the same in this new lockdown period.

Inter-Line Logo Inter-Line Logo

It is from that base that they have launched this fabulous campaign, injecting much-needed funds into organisations and charities that deserve thanks from all of us.

“We are very prominent in the Bay with sponsorship, helping out with different events throughout the year, anything from carnivals and roadshows to children’s festivals and more,” said Gemma.

“This year we have been unable to provide this vital support and we know these charities are in desperate straits so we are happy to help and show our support in other ways.”

“When we entered the first lockdown, we weren’t sure how the business would be impacted but we are blessed as a company because our team went above and beyond in getting things ready and safe to help the local construction industry continue its work.”

“We’ve been able to come through the year without the need for any redundancies, in fact we’ve had to recruit more staff due to the labour intensive procedures we have had to adopt, the staff have been amazing in their response and we’ve had so much support from our customers.

“People have kept things local, they have stuck by us and we want to give something back to the community

“We’ve got five branches: in Brixham, Torquay, Paignton, Totnes and Exeter. Inter-Line is all about keeping things local, and retaining wealth in our local communities. We are asking people to show your support and stand by your local businesses and charities.”