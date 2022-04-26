In memory of those we have lost

This week, I would like to dedicate my column to the memory of those members of my group, Torbay Investigators of the Paranormal, that are sadly no longer with us, but who loomed large in our lives during the time that we knew them.

It’s been just over a year since we lost both Ron and Richard. Ron is the father of my very good friend Matt, who joined the group many years ago, when we held a Halloween investigation at Barton Pines.

He enjoyed the evening so much that he was desperate to attend our Monday night meetings, having no transport of his own, we arranged lifts for him. One week, no one was able to bring him, so he asked Ron to drive over, persuading him to sit in on the meeting and to share his intriguing ghost story with us.

Ron was a plumber by trade, and once a job took him to an old manor house, where he had an encounter with the resident ghost. Thinking it was the lady of the house looking for him, he took some convincing that it wasn’t.

He so enjoyed meeting everyone, and swapping stories, that he became a regular and a fervent supporter of myself and the group. Everyone took to Ron, as he was never short of a tale to tell, ranging from his army days, to the times when he worked for Dennis Waterman and Rula Lenska. He even did jobs for the Krays...without realising who he was actually working for at the time!

Ron, your sense of humour and dedication to the group I will cherish always, and will be much missed...

Richard was the long-term partner of my good friend Maia. They married just weeks before he sadly passed, when they knew he didn’t have long to live. His support of the work we did together was always appreciated, and he will be much missed by all who knew him. Travel well Richard.

Julie was another sad loss. She was brought along by an established member, and soon became part of the group in her own right, as well as a special friend to my family, in particular to my wife, remaining there for her at a time when I wasn’t able to be...and for that I will be eternally grateful.

When TIP first went public, in 1999, we attracted three very special people to the group. All were senior in age to us founder members, which meant they came with a wealth of knowledge and experience that they were all too eager to share with us.

They always said that Monday night was their favourite time of the week, it gladdened my heart to know how much spending time with us meant to them. The three are Joan, Joy and Chris. Chris sadly died a few years ago, he lived alone and had no transport, so he was always grateful when someone could pick him up.

He had a vast library, which he was always pleased to lend out, but he was also thirsty for more knowledge, so much so that he would often get frustrated when the meetings reduced into rowdy debates, preventing him from hearing properly. In order to remedy this, he furnished me with my own gavel and bell, which I could use to regain control of proceedings. Chris, I was always thankful for those, and your legacy lives on, as I still have them...

Joan and Joy both lived in Brixham, with husbands who didn’t share their interests, so they too were always grateful for our assistance in getting them to their Monday night change of scenery. Joy had a standing stone in her back garden, something she was very proud of, and never tired of showing it to visitors.

She was always keen to hear about our latest research, inspiring us to do more, even becoming a muse to Adrian, one of the other founder members of the group, encouraging him to write up his findings, in the hope of getting published. This enthusiasm for our success was always appreciated, and another trait that we all miss about Joy.

Joan was like a grandmother figure to us all, often saying we were like the children she never had. She was always bringing gifts in for members of the group, whenever she felt it would be of more use to them than her.

One of her ultimate acts of generosity was to buy the three founders of the group membership of the Chalice Well in Glastonbury, even introducing us to friends of hers who could put us up whilst we visited, thus beginning my love affair with the town.

We subsequently found out that all this kindness was the result of her need to declutter her life, and to get her affairs in order, as she was convinced she had an expiry date. When younger, she had visited a fortune teller who told her she would die at the age of 85. As that year approached, she happily busied herself getting ready for her transition...luckily for us the fortune teller got it wrong.

Sadly, both ladies had to turn their attention to the failing health of their other halves, and we lost touch. I’m only assuming that by now they also are no longer with us, but the memory of their generosity and kindness lives on with all of us that knew them.

This article was inspired by a phone call I received from another lovely lady, who reminded me of Joan and Joy, with her compulsion to praise my work, and her desire to share her knowledge of other local places of interest. So, I’m really looking forward to Laura joining us, as we go off to explore tales of pirate graves, Lillie Langtree, ancient yew trees and the secrets behind some of the blue plaques of Torbay.

Laura got my number from my advert here, about my next generation of meetings, kicking off with one on Monday, April 25 at The East Dart Hotel in Postbridge. You too can join us for an evening of spooky stories and paranormal adventures, but don’t worry if Dartmoor is too far to go, I will be setting up some more in Torbay very soon...

Next meeting at East Dart Hotel - Credit: David Phillips



