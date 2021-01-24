Improvement works starting at Torquay’s Princess Gardens

Published: 1:39 PM January 24, 2021

Works begin tomorrow at Princess Gardens and the sunken gardens in Torquay.

The improvements to the gardens will provide better access and an event space within the former banjo area.

There will also be an enhanced landscape scheme for the gardens, and around the war memorial, an upgrade to the promenade lighting and enhanced illuminations.

The project is one of three projects being delivered using £750,000 accelerated funding from the Towns Fund for Torquay’s Town Deal. These projects will help to revitalise the town centre and surrounding areas, creating spaces for people to thrive.

The projects are led by TDA and Torbay Council, with the works being delivered by SWISCo.

As part of the first phase of Torquay’s Town Investment Plan, the projects will create an improved experience for people using these spaces and are intended to encourage footfall to these locations.

The wider investment plan sets out how the town will use the Towns Fund to support long term economic and productivity growth.

Councillor Darren Cowell, deputy leader of Torbay Council, said: “Over the next couple of months we will begin to see significant transformation at Princess Gardens.

"Monday (January 25) signals the start of a 45-day programme that will see improvements being made to the banjo area, preparing it for a new event space.”

Councillor Swithin Long, Cabinet member for economic regeneration, tourism and housing, said: “The three projects are gathering pace. Tree works at Upton Park are well underway and we anticipate works to start on Royal Terrace Gardens in the next few weeks.

"Each project within the investment plan will drive forward a better experience in the town centre, provide a better mix of uses, and create a place where people enjoy spending their time.”

Investment in Upton Park will bring a variety of social benefits to the community and ensure residents and visitors are able to make best use of the location.

The tree works will increase light levels, sightlines and enhance the sense of space within the park.

Trees which are being removed will be replaced with a replanting scheme to change the species diversity and age structure, whilst increasing wildlife potential.

Works to bring the netball facility back into use will follow, and further enhancements of the existing sports facilities.

The parks lighting is to be upgraded to a LED system which will further help improve the parks amenities and help with a sense of space and pride in the park.

Footpath and fencing will follow to improve access and enhance amenities and links through and within the space.

Investment in Royal Terrace Gardens will include improving the illuminations along the seafront with more creative lighting year-round.

By linking Royal Terrace Gardens with Abbey Gardens and Princess Gardens the project will encourage more people to connect with the seafront, visit different locations and offer a boost to night-time economy.

Vince Flower, chairman of the Town Board, said: “By delivering these projects at pace we will see early outcomes from the Town Deal funding.

"This is the first phase of the Town Investment Plan, with longer term objectives including additional private and public sector investment, and new jobs.

"The Town Board is excited to see our ambitious plan to revitalise and regenerate the town move forward.”

The wider Town Investment Plan targets challenges at key locations, including Torquay Pavilion, and improving transport connections by supporting the Edginswell Rail station. The total development cost of the projects in the Town Investment Plan is an estimated £135 million.

The start of these projects comes at an exciting time for Torbay, with a range of multi-million pound projects coming online.

These include £21.9m from the Government for Torquay Towns Fund, plus £13.36m announced by the government last month for the Future High Streets Fund for Paignton.

This is in addition to a brand new ‘Torquay Gateway’ train station announced for Edginswell area, with £7.8m awarded from Network Rail and Department for Transport for its development.

There are also plans to enhance Brixham in line with the Brixham Peninsula Neighbourhood Plan, with key areas earmarked including harbour regeneration and Brixham town centre car park redevelopment.