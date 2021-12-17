How you can beat those winter blues

This week, Izzy Alford a Psychological Wellbeing Practitioner at TALKWORKS, talks about things we can all do to help beat the winter blues.

With the days getting colder and the nights getting longer, this time of year can be hard for anyone experiencing stress, low mood or a lack of motivation.

Sticking to a routine can prove more challenging if you’re feeling unmotivated, but it is important to remember that if you are struggling from the ‘winter blues’, you are not alone in how you are feeling. There are also lots of small steps you can take to help you feel better, through improving both your physical and mental wellbeing.

Here are our top five recommendations for beating the blues this winter:

Keep a routine - Writing a to-do list is a great way to set goals for what you want to achieve in a day. This could be anything from walking the dog to finishing off household chores - writing a list gives you a structure and enables you to break down tasks into more manageable chunks.

Make the most of the daylight - It’s really important to make the most of the natural light. Getting out of the house and embracing the outdoors (even on a rainy day) is a great way to improve your mood and enjoy a change of scenery.

Look after your physical health - Exercising is a proven way to give your mental and physical health a boost. Although it can be hard to find the motivation to exercise, being physically active has a number of different benefits, including reducing risk of illness, improving sleep and increasing energy levels.

Eat well - As much as it can be tempting to curl up on the sofa with a box of chocolates, eating a healthy and balanced diet is a sure-fire way to improve both your physical and mental wellbeing. By eating food that fuels you and that your body loves, you’ll feel good, both on the inside and the outside.

Talk about how you are feeling - If you are finding things hard, it’s important to reach out for help. Speaking to family or friends if you are struggling can make a difference, even if it’s just to talk about how you are feeling and to have someone listen to you.

If you are struggling to cope, feeling low, anxious or overwhelmed by your thoughts and feelings, you are not alone and help is available.

TALKWORKS is an NHS talking therapy service offering free confidential support to anyone over the age of 18. It gives you the tools and techniques to help build your physical and mental wellbeing. You can find out more at www.talkworks.dpt.nhs.uk

Please remember, if you are in crisis, contact Samaritans on 116 123 or go to their website for more information at www.samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/

Samaritans, a GP or NHS 111 can also help if you are worried about someone’s mental health.

You can find lots of information and support from self-care to getting urgent help for your mental health at www.nhs.uk/mentalhealth/

Izzy Alford - Credit: TALKWORKS Torbay



