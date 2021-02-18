An essential guide to buying and selling your home during Covid-19

Promotion

Published: 1:50 PM February 18, 2021

Discover what Covid-19 regulations you need to follow when buying and selling your home. - Credit: Getty Images

Everything you need to know about buying and selling a property during the pandemic.

Amanda Ayshford from Amanda Ayshford Estate Agents in Paignton answers your most commonly asked questions about finding the best estate agent, arranging house viewings and marketing your property.

Q: How can I find the best estate agent?

A: Communication is key – you need an estate agent that offers feedback, provides regular updates and can guide you through the process. They should be experienced and well-reviewed. This will offer you reassurance and peace of mind that your property is in good hands.

Preston Sands, a beach in Paignton - a local estate agent can help you get to know the area before you buy your new home. - Credit: Amanda Ayshford Estate Agents

Most importantly your estate agent should be enthusiastic and passionate about what they do – this can help motivate the sale of your property and help you find your dream home.

It’s important that I get to know my clients well to build trust and develop a good working relationship. I have the expertise needed to help make buying and selling their home simple and stress-free. I’ve worked as both a corporate and local estate agent, as a senior negotiator, valuer and sales manager. I’m a member of the National Association of Estate Agents, holding a qualification in the Sale of Residential Property.

Q: How can working with a local estate agent benefit me?

A: A local estate agent will know the area, can offer advice about schools, transport links and give you an overview of the local amenities. Buying a home is one of the biggest decisions you’ll ever make – it’s important that you have access to all the information you need.

I’ve worked as an estate agent in Torbay for over 30 years and know what it means to raise a family here, work in the local area and be a part of this community. I can offer invaluable insight into what life in Torbay is like.

Q: Can I still sell my home during Covid-19?

A: Absolutely, although you’ll need to make sure you’re following all government guidelines to keep yourself and others safe. I can present a clear layout of what buyers and sellers can expect and explain how the process will work.

We can still conduct viewings and property evaluations. We’re limiting the number of people able to attend, asking property owners to leave the house as they take place and ensuring homes are well ventilated. We’re offering more online services to help buyers view the property including virtual tours, additional high-quality photographs and floor-plans.

Amanda Ayshford has worked as an estate agent in Torbay for over 30 years. - Credit: Amanda Ayshford Estate Agents

Q: What advice can you offer to help me effectively market my home?

A: With a few minor tweaks you can drastically improve your home’s curb appeal – first impressions of a home are important and an attractive house front will help entice buyers.

It’s important to use well-lit, good quality images online. Your home needs to look as good as it can, especially when people are relying on online services during the pandemic to explore properties.

It’s vital that you work with a proactive estate agent. Homes don’t sell themselves, which is why I am constantly networking, researching homes in the local area and helping to generate interest. This will help you find the right buyer quickly and get the best price for your home.

'You need an estate agent that offers feedback, provides regular updates and can guide you through the process.' - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Q: What services do you provide?

A: I can help with residential sales and valuations, probate valuations, arrange for energy performance certificates and recommend local, reputable surveyors and solicitors that can act on your behalf to move forward with the sale or purchase of your property.

I can help you find a local, reputable company that offers independent mortgage advice - this will help you calculate the cost of moving, plan what you can afford and work out if you need to borrow any amount.

Q: How can I get in touch?

A: Amanda Ayshford Estate Agents is a local independent online estate agent that offers a professional, personal and friendly service. You can register your details on their website for help with buying and selling your property and to begin the next chapter in your family’s story.

Visit amandaayshford.co.uk for more information. Call 01803 396004 or email enquiries@amandaayshford.co.uk.