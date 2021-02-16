Published: 3:54 PM February 16, 2021

Despite the various delays, we were always confident in our desire to make Torquay a focus for THAT Group. It has been a challenging development but having a Council willing to look at the scheme commercially helped.

Why Torquay?

Happy memories of seaside holidays, good network links, the South Devon link road being a consideration and an obvious and consistent desire from a variety of stakeholders to promote the area were certainly initial attractions which have remained true.

THAT Group have focused their business strategy to date on south coast locations, and most notably micro locations which can deliver a genuine USP to the potential consumer/visitor.

In Bournemouth we have built and now operate two Hilton branded hotels and set up a shared workspace business in the Art Deco Echo Building.

Following on from AT Harbourside we will return to Bournemouth to further sensitively develop the Echo building alongside the development of the former Knight & Lee John Lewis department store in Southsea, Portsmouth. Where we can, we look for heritage, a history we can build on whether that is the general area or the specific site.

The South Devon coast is spectacular and our intent is to work hard to promote not only our hotel as a modern, stylish, comfortable and safe place to stay but the wider Torbay area.

Being a developer and operator is what perhaps make us different as we not only build, but we stay for the long term. This gives us a double motivation and allows us to be a great local employer and an active member of the wider community supporting local business and initiatives.

The global pandemic has been a difficult period for many industries with hospitality particularly affected.

We need to attract the right operators to our ground floor retail units – the close proximity to the harbour is a real feature but we have to have the right mix for a sustainable development that will be attractive to local people and visitors. We will be formally announcing our founder ground floor tenants shortly.

We are delighted to have welcomed our first office tenant. Wollens are a leading and future-thinking law firm in the South West and being able to support their expansion so close to their original office has been a privilege.

We are preparing to open our Hampton by Hilton Hotel under the leadership of our General Manager, Vicki Gallin. We are delighted and very proud to be bringing a global hotel brand to Torquay.



