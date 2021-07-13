Hospitality and tourism: Now is the time!

Published: 3:47 PM July 13, 2021 Updated: 2:59 PM July 15, 2021

It has been impossible to avoid the significant media attention of the catastrophic impact of Covid-19 on the hospitality and tourism industries, not just locally but also nationally and internationally.

There are over 1,000 tourism businesses in Torbay, employing over 12,000 people, and 20% of the local population, which generates in excess of £600m to the local economy (ERBID2, 2021).

This is set to grow as industry returns after Covid-19 and the impact of the national and regional strategies gain momentum.

South Devon College works closely with TDA (Torbay Development Agency). In a recent discussion around the opportunities facing the sector locally, Rebecca Davies, senior economic development officer, said: “Now is the time to pursue a meaningful career in tourism and hospitality. We must work together to change the perception of working in the sector – it's not just a stop gap.

“The opportunities in this sector are endless, from entry level positions right through to directors within some of the world’s best known hotel brands. Torbay is seeing huge investments from international hotels, as well as independent local businesses; it’s a very exciting time.

“There’s Government funding available, as well as financial incentives for apprenticeships, allowing employers to invest in and develop their teams to ensure their businesses are able to bounce back.”

Lynn Stephens is head of leisure and hospitlaity industries at South Devon College and is also chair of the English Riviera Destination Management Plan Group.

She explained: “The time for choosing a career in the Tourism and Hospitality sector has never been better, we have so many opportunities coming to the Bay with the reopening of existing businesses, the new brands and investments into the visitor economy, aligned with huge growth projected for UK staycations.

“Anyone who is interested in training or upskilling will have an exciting range of career paths opening up in the coming months and years.”

In April, the College is running the Aspiring Manager programme – a fully subsidised taster for adults considering a career in hospitality or events management. This training is available through Skills Support for the Workforce (SSW), a programme developed to upskill employees within small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in Devon.

