'We're just thrilled to be back'

Jim Parker

Published: 12:00 AM April 16, 2021    Updated: 3:32 AM April 17, 2021
Raring to go - some of the team at Beverley Holidays - Credit: Submitted

Holiday parks and self-catering accommodation are open again and as Claire Flower says: "We are thrilled."

Claire, director of Beverley Holidays in Paignton, said: "We are thrilled to be opening our doors once again to those in need of a much-deserved escape to the sunny English Riviera. It's been an incredibly challenging time but we have utilised the closure of our parks wisely and been hard at working updating our accommodation, investing in two brand new facilities and a new holiday home development.

"We are well and truly ready for the staycation boom that's predicated to arrive on our shores this season and have taken every precaution to ensure stays with us are Covid secure. Our team are hugely excited to be getting back to the business of making happy holiday memories at a time when people need it most."

