Published: 6:15 PM May 10, 2021

Kind-hearted Rotarians have given a Torbay-based charity a cash boost.

Martin Brook, a director from Torbay Holiday Helpers Network is seen here accepting a cheque from Mike Kirkham, President of The Rotary Club of Paignton.

Torbay Holiday Helpers Network is a charity who provide memory making holidays to families struggling with serious illness or bereavement.

They are families who may have children with a serious illness or families with a parent who has a serious illness can have a holiday to make those special memories.

Many local businesses, including accommodation providers and attractions on the English Riviera, provide facilities free of charge to help make this happen and dreams come true.

The Rotary club planned to hold a barn dance last March to raise funds for THHN. Due to Covid, it was first postponed and then subsequently cancelled.

In December the Rotarians held a Christmas hamper raffle for the holidays network and £515.00.

With the Barn Dance unlikely to take place in 2021, the ticket holders were contacted and the majority donated their ticket refunds to the charity.

A club official said: "Their generosity was greatly appreciated. This added a further £1,025.00 to the Hamper raffle proceeds to give a grand total of £1,540.00."

If you would like to know more about the Rotary clubs in the bay, please contact Sue Kirkham 07944 410719 or email mrsk03@icloud.com

If you would like to know more about The Torbay Holiday Helpers Network, please contact John Bunce 01803 900101 or enquiries@thhn.co.uk