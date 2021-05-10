News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > News

Kind-hearted Rotarians' boost for Bay charity

Author Picture Icon

Jim Parker

Published: 6:15 PM May 10, 2021   
Charity cheque presentation

Martin Brook accepting a cheque from Mike Kirkham. - Credit: Submitted

Kind-hearted Rotarians have given a Torbay-based charity a cash boost.

Martin Brook, a director from Torbay Holiday Helpers Network is seen here accepting a cheque from Mike Kirkham, President of The Rotary Club of Paignton.

Torbay Holiday Helpers Network is a charity who provide memory making holidays to families struggling with serious illness or bereavement.

They are families who may have children with a serious illness or families with a parent who has a serious illness can have a holiday to make those special memories.

Many local businesses, including accommodation providers and attractions on the English Riviera, provide facilities free of charge to help make this happen and dreams come true.

The Rotary club planned to hold a barn dance last  March to raise funds for THHN. Due to Covid, it was first postponed and then subsequently cancelled.

In December the Rotarians held a Christmas hamper raffle for the holidays network and £515.00.

Most Read

  1. 1 Fans can return to Plainmoor
  2. 2 Gulls move forward to Stockport
  3. 3 Picture special: Torquay seafront
  1. 4 Stunning 1930s detached property occupies one of best locations in Torbay
  2. 5 Torquay United preparing Yellow Army return
  3. 6 Fish of the month competition has a winner
  4. 7 Opening date revealed for Home Bargains at Torquay
  5. 8 Candidates line up for police and crime commissioner election
  6. 9 Dean and pals sign up for toughest row across Atlantic
  7. 10 The council needs to act now!

With the Barn Dance unlikely to take place in 2021, the ticket holders were contacted and the majority donated their ticket refunds to the charity.

A club official said: "Their generosity was greatly appreciated. This added a further £1,025.00 to the Hamper raffle proceeds to give a grand total of £1,540.00."

If you would like to know more about the Rotary clubs in the bay, please contact Sue Kirkham 07944 410719 or email mrsk03@icloud.com

If you would like to know more about The Torbay Holiday Helpers Network, please contact John Bunce 01803 900101 or enquiries@thhn.co.uk

Torbay News
Paignton News

Don't Miss

Torquay United players Asa Hall and Gary Warren wait for a corner during the National League Match b

Torquay United

Painful win for Gary Warren

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Goal celebrations for Billy Waters of Torquay United during the National League match between Torqua

Torquay United

Torquay United have it in their own hands

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Cruise liners off the Devon coast in Babbacombe Bay

Coronavirus

Cruise workers test positive for Covid-19 before boarding ship in Torbay

Ed Oldfield, Local Democracy Reporter

person
Torquay United manager Gary Johnson on the touchline during the National League Match between Chest

Torquay United

Absolute warriors at Torquay United

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon