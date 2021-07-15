Historic second website award for Inter-Line

Published: 9:30 AM June 15, 2021 Updated: 9:18 AM June 17, 2021

Builders’ merchants Inter-Line are celebrating again after winning the prestigious website award for an historic second time in succession.

Inter-Line won the Online Digital Strategy category in the Builders’ Merchant Awards with a solution from eCommonSense during the virtual ceremony in May.

They also won the same award against some strong competition at the previous awards in 2019. The awards in 2020 were postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

The main additional functionality was the ability for customers to view real time stock availability. This was not only a benefit to customers who could avoid wasted journeys but also to the business, which reduced the headache of moving stock between branches.

Finance Director Neil Robinson said: “Our aim has always been to offer the same excellent customer service across all of our channels. Anyone visiting the Inter-Line website should get the same standard that we deliver in our branches.

“The online solution by eCommonSense allows us to deliver on that promise. We needed the additional levels of functionality that is offered by the eCommonSense solution. That comes because they understand digital and the building supplies sector, which is unique.

“The ability of trade customers to see stock availability before they travel is a huge improvement and has helped our ‘in-branch sales’ as a result, with people being able to see if we have what they want before they travel.”

Neil Robinson added: “eCommerce solutions need to be constantly reviewed and improved just to stay ahead. Digital is such a fast-moving area that to stand still is to move backwards. Customers like the live stock capability, online invoices, the ability to get up-to-date statements, and we are seeing increasing numbers using the online quote builder.

“It’s also paying off financially with increased sales online making up about 5% of our total. That is something that we think will only continue and grow even further. We are in an enviable position now. We continue to believe in a multi-channel approach, so that we can be open for our existing customers and new customers 24/7.”

Inter-Line making huge progress in the digital arena - Credit: Inter-Line Building Supplies



