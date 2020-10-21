Paignton Community Partnership is appealing for help to raise funds after shelters on Paignton seafront were damaged by vandalism.

In total, 11 panes of glass were broken, causing almost £600 of damage to shelters that have only just been refurbished by volunteers with assistance from South Devon College.

“It must have taken tremendous force to break the glass and such a shame after all the time taken to improve the shelters,” said Louise Gilson from the Paignton Community Partnership.

“There is just no point to vandalism. It is 6mm laminated glass and, along with the funding received, this work is down to the hard work of volunteers. The shelters damaged are next to the Geopark and the Pirate Golf course.

“The shelters are a great place for people to relax and enjoy the seafront.”

For more information and to make a donation, please contact the Torbay Community Development Trust on robincausley@torbaycdt.org.uk