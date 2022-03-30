Help us deliver Torbay Weekly to the community!

The Torbay Weekly has always prided itself on being a newspaper by the community for the community. A newspaper doing old fashioned things in a modern way. A newspaper at the heart of the community.



That is how it has been since the day we launched almost exactly two years ago

You have stuck by us through thick and thin and , boy, have we needed that support. Three days after the launch came the pandemic with our advertising revenues blitzed. Your support helped us through those tough and challenging times and we have survived and grown stronger together.

Now come more hurdles to climb. Rising fuel bills have soared adding to transportation costs and the price of newspaper print has shot up by a staggering 80 per cent.

And there is more...we believe that the best people to deliver our LOCAL paper are the LOCAL people. They have a passion for and a knowledge of the area in which they live.



The truth of the matter is we cannot find enough of these people and some rounds aren't at the moment being covered. We would rather not recruit from outside. We want to stay local with our local paper.



Can our community help again please? We are still delivering 18,000 free copies through letter boxes every week as well as selling the paper at various outlets for £1 apiece with 20p from every sale going to Rowcroft Hospice. But there are still rounds that need covering from parts of Westhill and Chelston in Torquay to the Primley area of Paignton.



If you are interested in a round or two please contact letterbox@archant.co.uk or call 01603 772688 option 2 for further details. All our vacant rounds can be found on our Facebook page. You could be a youngster wanting to earn some pocket money, somebody older who wants to get fit or a business that could deliver papers alongside your own goods.



It's just all about tapping into that local community spirit.