News Things to do Sport Building a Greater Torbay Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > News

Help us deliver Torbay Weekly to the community!

Author Picture Icon

Jim Parker

Published: 10:01 AM March 30, 2022
Torbay Weekly Logo

Torbay Weekly Logo - Credit: Archant

The Torbay Weekly has always prided itself on being a newspaper by the community for the community. A newspaper doing old fashioned things in a modern way. A newspaper at the heart of the community. 
 

That is how it has been since the day we launched almost exactly two years ago 

You have stuck by us through thick and thin and , boy, have we needed that support. Three days after the launch came the pandemic with our advertising revenues blitzed. Your support helped us through those tough and challenging times and we have survived and grown stronger together. 

Now come more hurdles to climb. Rising fuel bills have soared adding to transportation costs and the price of newspaper print has shot up by a staggering 80 per cent. 

And there is more...we believe that the best people to deliver our LOCAL paper are the LOCAL people. They have a passion for and a knowledge of the area in which they live. 
 

The truth of the matter is we cannot find enough of these people and some rounds aren't at the moment being covered. We would rather not recruit from outside. We want to stay local with our local paper. 
 

Can our community help again please?  We are still delivering 18,000 free copies through letter boxes every week as well as selling the paper at various outlets for £1 apiece with 20p from every sale going to Rowcroft Hospice. But there are still rounds that need covering from parts of Westhill and Chelston in Torquay to the Primley area of Paignton. 
 

If you are interested in a round or two please contact letterbox@archant.co.uk or call 01603 772688 option 2 for further details. All our vacant rounds can be found on our Facebook page. You could be a youngster wanting to earn some pocket money, somebody older who wants to get fit or a business that could deliver papers alongside your own goods. 
 

It's just all about tapping into that local community spirit. 

Torquay News
South Devon News

Don't Miss

Ben Wynter of Torquay United challenges for the ball with Ollie Palmer of Wrexham during the Nationa

A week to remember for United's Ben Wynter

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United celebrates his win after the National League Match between A

TUFC: Victory over Weymouth could be ticket to Play-Offs says Johnson

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Dementia and depression has always walked hand in hand

Norrms McNamara: Secrets and lies

Norrms McNamara Purple Angel dementia campaign

Author Picture Icon
Torbay Road bridge in Paignton

Torbay Road bridge replacement work extended until May

Luisa Rombach

Author Picture Icon