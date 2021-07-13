Heidi getting into hospitality with TLH

Published: 1:21 PM July 13, 2021 Updated: 11:18 AM July 16, 2021

Heidi Briggs joined TLH Leisure Resort as a colleague in March 2018 after completing the ‘Get into’ Hospitality programme which was hosted by TLH, in conjunction with the Prince’s Trust.

Heidi has impressed the hotel teams at every level. Working in many departments to begin with, she has shown versatility, flexibility and strength of character. Her stamina and drive to learn and succeed is remarkable.

Heidi is still helping out across several departments, but her main role is on reception. She has been promoted to Shift Leader, where she will be offering support to the Head Receptionist whilst undertaking in-house management training.

Heidi is a real asset to TLH and is a shining example of how, with the right support, roles can be developed within the hospitality industry, leading to a rewarding career.