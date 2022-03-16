News Things to do Sport Building a Greater Torbay Property of the Week
Have you seen Tristan Locke?

Luisa Rombach

Published: 2:49 PM March 16, 2022
Tristan Locke

Tristan Locke - Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

The police are looking for a 33-year-old man called Tristan Locke. 

Locke, who is from Exeter and reportedly has links across the region, is wanted by the police due to him having not shown up in court, as well as due to a report of an assault.  

Locke is around 5ft 8ins tall, of a slim build and dark brown hair and possibly a beard.  

The police are now asking the public for any information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with any knowledge about his location should call police on 999, quoting log 593 7 March. 

In addition to that, it is possible to pass information on anonymously, using the independent charity Crimestoppers via www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555111. 

