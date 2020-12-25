Published: 8:00 AM December 25, 2020 Updated: 5:22 PM December 28, 2020

Captains of cruise ships who have been of the Torbay seascape for months said their own personal thanks to the people for making it a Christmas to remember in more ways than one.

Festive hampers were delivered to the crews after residents across South Devon united to donate all sorts of goodies.

Louise Lewis, from Brixham and one of the masterminds behind the effort, said: “Thank you to each and every one of you who have donated so many beautiful things. We have truly been blown away by the kindness of the communities coming together as one from Brixham to Dawlish.”

The Holland America Line have had several liners docked including the Zaandam, Nieuw Statendam, Westerdam and Volendam.

After the hampers were safely delivered: Captain Daniel Bolton (Volendam) and Captain Colin Ryan (Zaandam) said: “On behalf of the teams on board and everyone at Holland America Line, we’d like to whole heartedly thank the people of Brixham for the wonderful hampers. The generosity and warmth shown by the community has been really humbling, and we are truly grateful for the efforts to spread the festive cheer.”

The two captains also sent a special video message to say thankyou

The ships hope to return to the English Riviera in more normal times - and with guests on board.



