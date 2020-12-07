When Torquay United United’s head groundsman Julian Gouldthorpe effectively broke both his arms in a cycling accident in July, it looked as if he could be on the injured list for a year or more.
But the man who prides himself on the quality of the Gulls’ Plainmoor pitch, and their training complex at Seale Hayne near Newton Abbot, has made a remarkable recovery.
Julian fell off his bike not far from Torquay town centre and broke the humerus of his left arm above the elbow, his right wrist and cracked a bone in his right elbow joint.
He was also briefly knocked unconscious, but says: “I can’t remember too much, but the road was rather bumpy and rutted. Luckily there was no traffic around when I fell, until a car stopped and the young driver helped me.”
An ambulance was called and he was taken to Torbay Hospital.
“I couldn’t do anything for myself for about four weeks, so I stayed with my daughter,“ he recalled.
“They reckoned that it could take up to 18 months before I was right again.“
Luckily, Gouldthorpe and his assistant Mark White had already completed most of the extensive close-season and reseeding of the Plainmoor pitch.
“Mark has been a godsend while I’ve been off – he’s done the job before and he knows what to do,” said Julian.
“But I’ve surprised everyone by getting back to work as early as I have.
“I’m still on flexi-time, and I can’t manage everything at the moment – the light mower is OK, but not the heavy one!
“I’ve finished my hospital physio and it’s just a question of strengthening up my arms now. I’m getting there.”
Julian has also grabbed the chance to progress his studies on an official groundsman and turf management course.
“It’s important I get that qualification,” he stressed as United stand top of the National League table.
“You are supposed to have it if we get back in the Football League!”
Comments have been disabled on this article.