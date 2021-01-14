Good Samaritan rescues person in sea off Preston Sands
- Credit: Torbay Coastguard
A Good Samaritan entered the sea to rescue someone in the water at Preston Sands, Paignton.
A rescue operation was launched after reports of a person in the water at 4.50pm on Tuesday.
Torbay Coastguard Rescue Team were joined at the scene by the police. Berry Head Coastguard and RNLI Torbay were tasked to back up the coastguard team.
The emergency unfolded as a person was located in the water off the Marine Parade end of the beach.
Police made use of a local lifebuoy ring and a Good Samaritan had entered the water to assist with the rescue of the casualty.
A coastguard team member threw a throw line to assist in the retrieval of both people and the casualty was treated for exposure in the shelter of another member of the public's vehicle until an ambulance arrived and took over the casualty’s care.
A coastguard spokesman said: "Many thanks to all involved with this incident which was concluded safely.
"Please remember though and it may seem counterintuitive do not put yourself in danger to rescue someone.
"Solent Coastguard Operations Centre have multiple assets to task at a moment's notice to rescue a casualty."