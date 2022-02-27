MANAGER Gary Johnson described the decision to disallow what would have been a winning goal for Torquay United as 'soul-destroying' after the Gulls were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Wealdstone behind-closed-doors at Grosvenor Vale yesterday.

A linesman ruled that the ball was over the bye-line before Connor Lemonheigh-Evans crossed it for Stephen Wearne to 'score' in the 88th minute.

But Johnson said: "I've just seen the video and, unbelievably, that was absolutely in play when Connor pulled it back for the winning goal, or what should have been the winning goal.

"It's soul-destroying when you earn a goal to win the game, somebody has guessed that it was out of play and it's taken two points off us and there's not a lot you can do about it.

"I've just knocked on the referee's door, and they don't want to speak to you.

"When they see it, they will be embarrassed. It's what I was saying last week - some officials are up to it and some ain't."

But Johnson, who also credited United's equaliser to Armani Little and not Ben Wynter, was quick to admit that he wasn't happy with his team's overall performance.

"I didn't feel we had enough quality in the final third - we got up there a lot, but we couldn't find that final ball or the final run or the final shot," he said.

"I was disappointed with our attacking play, because we had so much attacking play but so little to show for it.

"I don't think any of them were man of the match. Some of them I was really frustrated with.

"Most of them ran hard, but without that bit of quality we should be showing against teams in the bottom third of the league."

Johnson, who withdrew sub Klaidi Lolos ten minutes after sending him on, added: "If I see that someone isn't showing spirit or doing the right thing, if I see it's not happening for them or they're not making it happen, I'll take them off - whether it's after five minutes, ten minutes or an hour.

"Unfortunately I had to do it today.

"Most of them, 99 per cent, put in a good shift, but without the quality needed to win that game 5-0 or 5-1.

"We just needed to do more to win the game comfortable."