Galleon Stores in Galmpton Galleon Stores in Galmpton

Galleon Stores and Post Office in Galmpton, run by Kay and Gary Deare since 1992, has always played a central role in daily life for the people of Galmpton and surrounding areas, but their efforts over the past seven months has led to winning the Sunday Times Best Neighbourhood Business in the Nextdoor Good Neighbour Awards.

Since the earliest days of the pandemic, Kay and Gary established a seven-day home-delivery service for their community, taking groceries to more than 100 people each week and setting the elderly and vulnerable as their priority.

“We are a community shop and proud to serve the people of Galmpton, Brixham, Kingswear, Broadsands and more,” said Gary. “We have carried out a load of deliveries this year and it is still happening now.

“It has been about trying to find ways of supporting people, bringing them groceries and essential goods, as well as being someone to talk to for those who have largely been alone through the crisis.

“It is a really nice acknowledgment when you have been working hard and we are really grateful for the recognition, but that was far from minds when setting up the delivery service. The award is for all the people who enabled us to continue operating and adapting to the lockdown measures.

“We would like to thank our staff and volunteers, including the youngsters who have helped to deliver the papers and Savill’s the Butchers, with whom we continue to run a food delivery service.

“Our suppliers and local producers have been fantastic. The last six months has taught how important it is to support local businesses. When the national and international companies let us down, we were able to turn to our many local suppliers and producers to keep Galleon Stores supporting the community.

“We would now love to keep supporting these businesses and the community can help by continuing to choose these quality good over more famous alternatives.”