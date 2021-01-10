Fun on water for National Citizen Service teens

Published: 1:00 PM January 10, 2021

The young people took part in a variety of activities including sailing, kayaking, raft building and racing, and canoeing - Credit: Submitted

A group of Torbay teenagers enjoyed five days of activities and experiences thanks to the National Citizen Service.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers were able to press ahead to the autumn programme for young people aged 16 and 17.

Working in small teams, participants from Cornwall, Torbay and the surrounding areas enjoyed two days of fun on the water at Roadford Lake in Devon.

Led by South West Lakes’ experienced staff, the young people took part in a variety of activities including sailing, kayaking, raft building and racing, and canoeing.

They all had the opportunity to develop new skills and try activities they might not have experienced before.

They then had a further three days of learning about important topics such as mental health, debating, public speaking, employability and healthy living, which they all got stuck into and came up with some great ideas, sharing both personal experiences and views with the rest of the group.

Ian Morgan, head of NCS said, “The young people had a great week, as did I and all of the staff working with them.

“Considering what everyone has been through over the last seven to eight months, it was great to see them all enjoying themselves, smiling and living life to the full.

“We really can’t wait to get back out there with the next group and ensure as many young people as possible get the opportunity to experience these activities and opportunities available to them and, who knows, maybe some will be back.”

NCS is a once in a life-time, nationwide, Government-funded experience for young people between the ages of 16 and 17 to enjoy during their summer holidays that takes place over either three or four weeks.

The NCS experience empowers and encourages young people to make themselves heard, engage with their local area and provides an amazing stepping-stone into adulthood.

Throughout the experience, young people will grow in confidence, meet new people, learn new life skills, become more independent, feel good about themselves and ultimately have an unforgettable time while making friends that can last a lifetime.