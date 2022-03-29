It is full steam ahead for Torbay's first Naturally Inspiring Business Awards.

The Bay's business fraternity has been forced to live in the shadow of the pandemic for more than two years.

But the businesses and those people who have run them have battled through and have managed to come out the other side.

Truly Inspiring!

The Torbay Weekly has teamed up with some key partners to recognise that fighting spirt and celebrate some great success stories.

The majority are partners in our Building a Greater Torbay campaign which for the next 12 months will highlight all the great things happening in the Bay at the moment with millions of pounds investment from both the public and private sectors.

The English Riviera BID Company is also sponsoring a category. The tourism and hospitality industry was badly battered by Covid. How it survived is anybody's guess but that determination not to give up will be covered by their category and award.

More categories and sponsors may be added but at the moment the sponsors and their categories are:

* Inspiring Employer of the Year Award - South Devon College

* Business Resilience Award - TDA

* Social Enterprise Award - Torbay Council

* Best New Business Award - Wollens

* The Safer Bay Award - The Office of the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner

* Small Business of the Year Award - Inter-line

* The award for Naturally Inspiring Innovation - Torbay Business Forum

* Tourism Business of the Year Award- ERBID Company

* Overall Business of the Year - Torbay Council

The entries open on Monday April 4. Here's the link for the entry applications: https://www.naturallyinspiringawards.co.uk

Entries close on May 19 with a judging panel shortlisting finalists for the glittering, black-tie awards night at the Imperial Hotel in Torquay on Thursday June 9.



