Former Torquay school set to become homes

Joe Ives Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:00 PM January 2, 2022
Updated: 10:51 AM January 3, 2022
A 19th century school building in Torquay is to be converted into houses and flats.

Cockington Primary School on Old Mill Road is will become five houses, one flat and one maisonette after plans were given approval by the planning committee of Torbay Council.

Two dilapidated temporary classrooms will be demolished to make way for four, new, terraced homes.

Two of 16 parking spaces will be equipped with electric charging points.

The steering group of the Torquay Neighbourhood Forum are concerned about insufficient parking, which they think could lead to residents parking cars on the road.

Simon Blake, director of the architecture company that drew up the plans, claimed nearby pedestrian, cycle and public transport links make up for the parking shortfall.

Councillor Nick Bye said: “I think it’s a very attractive scheme in terms of maintaining a building that may not be listed and may not be in a conservation area, but I think is a very attractive building that’s very much a part of the character of the area.”

A similar application to convert the old primary school buildings was approved in 2019 but a mix up between planners and the council meant that planning permission did not actually match the buildings wanted by the developer. 

As a result, a new planning application had to be made.

Councillor Dave Thomas said: “I consider this a tidying up exercise of the 2019 application. It now confirms what it says on the tin rather than the tin saying something else.”

Planning permission was approved unanimously.

Planning and Development
Torbay Council
Torquay News

