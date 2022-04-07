News Things to do Sport Building a Greater Torbay Property of the Week
Former Gulls manager Frank O'Farrell honoured at touching funeral

Dave Thomas

Published: 5:01 PM April 7, 2022
Frank O'Farrell pictured in July, 1972 - Credit: PA

FIFA president Gianni Infantino sent a personal tribute which was read out at Thursday's funeral of former Torquay United, Leicester City and Manchester United manager Frank O'Farrell. 

Infantino praised the long career and character of O'Farrell, who also managed Weymouth, Cardiff City and the Iranian National team after playing for West Ham United, Preston North End and Eire.  He died recently in Torquay at the age of 94. 

Cork-born O'Farrell's hearse set out from Plainmoor, where he enjoyed major success in the late 1960s, on its way to the service at Our Lady, Help of Christians and St Denis Catholic Church in St Marychurch. 

Among the mourners were former Gulls manager Bruce Rioch, captain John Impey, chairman Simon Baker and secretary David Easton. 

Robin Stubbs, who starred in O'Farrell's 1966 promotion winning Torquay team and is now a life-president of United, represented the club. 

Wreaths from Leicester, Preston and Manchester United were among the floral tributes.

