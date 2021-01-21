Published: 9:42 PM January 21, 2021

Animal lovers and the RSPCA came to the rescue after some fishy goings-on in a Devon town.

They leapt into action after goldfish and Koi carp were found dumped on a grass verge.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Clara Scully helped the surviving fish to safety after seven goldfish and the koi carp were found by members of the public out of water on a grass verge in Lime Road, Tiverton, at around 7.30pm on Friday January 16.

They noticed live fish flapping on the grass and returned moments later with a bucket of water before contacting the animal charity.

Clara said: “Fish can experience pain, suffering and distress and will have done so after being taken out of water and left on the grass verge like this.

“It was great to be able to ensure they survived by getting them back in water where they desperately needed to be. Unfortunately, two had died due to lack of oxygen but the others were thankfully fine.

“If anyone has any information about where these fish have come from please do get in touch by calling our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

For more information about caring for fish visit the RSPCA fish welfare and advice page.

This winter, the RSPCA expects to rescue thousands of animals from neglect, cruelty and suffering.

The charity said: "This Christmas we received more than 44,000 calls to our cruelty line but the calls to our rescue line are not stopping so neither will we. To help our rescue teams continue to reach the animals who desperately need us this winter, visit www.rspca.org.uk/xmas and Join the Winter Rescue #JoinTheRescue



