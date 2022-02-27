News Things to do Sport Building a Greater Torbay Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > News

Firefighters cut person from crashed car near Staverton

Author Picture Icon

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 6:41 PM February 27, 2022
File picture of a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue service fire engine

File picture of a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue service fire engine - Credit: Graham Richardson

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service had to free a person from their vehicle with a hydraulic cutter after a crash near Staverton this weekend. 

The single vehicle crash took place at around 8.35am on Saturday, February 26, near Staverton. 

Three fire engines from Torquay, Ashburton and Buckfastleigh were sent to the scene. 

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they confirmed that that it was a single vehicle collision and one adult was ‘medically trapped’ inside. 

Crews released the casualty using hydraulic cutting equipment and handed them over to the ambulance crew on scene.

Torbay News
South Devon News
Paignton News

Don't Miss

Goal celebrations for Asa Hall, Captain of Torquay United during the National League match between T

Big challenge ahead for Torquay United

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Award Presentation in Ashburton in 2021.

Charity’s search to find the best of the best from among Devon’s...

Luisa Rombach

Author Picture Icon
Wealdstone FC's Grosvenor Vale ground

Torquay United

'Unsafe fence' means TUFC vs Wealdstone game to be played behind closed...

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Stephen Wearne of Torquay United battles for the ball with Mark Ricketts, Captain of Boreham Wood du

A Hard-Earned Point for Torquay United

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon