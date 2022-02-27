Firefighters cut person from crashed car near Staverton

File picture of a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue service fire engine - Credit: Graham Richardson

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service had to free a person from their vehicle with a hydraulic cutter after a crash near Staverton this weekend.

The single vehicle crash took place at around 8.35am on Saturday, February 26, near Staverton.

Three fire engines from Torquay, Ashburton and Buckfastleigh were sent to the scene.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they confirmed that that it was a single vehicle collision and one adult was ‘medically trapped’ inside.

Crews released the casualty using hydraulic cutting equipment and handed them over to the ambulance crew on scene.