Charity wants to find homes in time for Christmas for homeless pets

Published: 11:07 AM December 19, 2020

18-year-old tabby Boo would love to be with a new family this Christmas - Credit: Submitted

Blue Cross pet charity in Torbay is calling out to find homes in time for Christmas for the pets in their care.

Pets like handsome 18-year-old tabby Boo who would love to be together with a new family to call their own this Christmas.

Laura Boyle, centre manager at Blue Cross Torbay, said: “We really would like to see Boo heading off to a new home where he could enjoy the festive season with a family of his own in a cosy home this Christmas.

“We hope anyone looking for a pet chooses a rescue who really deserve a second chance in life and will give so much back to us as we know pets have to their owners over this difficult year.”

Blue Cross is also calling out to make sure the pets in its care who don’t have a home to call their own all have an extra special Christmas day by providing a special Christmas dinner for them.

Almost a third of pet owners across the UK said they plan to treat their pets this Christmas with tasty treats and Blue Cross wants to make sure homeless pets don’t go without.

Laura said: “While we always try and spoil the homeless pets a little bit more over Christmas, the team at the centre will be pulling together on Christmas Day to give all the homeless pets the Christmas they deserve and we hope our supporters will help by donating towards an extra special Christmas dinner for them.”

By donating £3 towards a special pet Christmas dinner, supporters will be playing a huge part in making this happen. Donate at https://bluecross.givepenny.com/dinners/