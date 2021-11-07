Feline Network cat rescue: Cats and road deaths

Cats Matter are campaigning for The Cats Bill to become law - Credit: Feline Network cat rescue

This week, I had to deal with a very sad case of a young cat being hit by a car.

The car did not bother to stop but a passer-by took the cat to a vet, where a microchip was located, determining the owner of the cat.

So many people lose their cats this way, quite often cars are going faster than they need, and often they just leave the cat, not even ascertaining if the cat is injured, or taking the animal to the vet.

The law around cats is far from adequate - whereas dogs are considered working animals, cats are not, and are not covered.

Cats Matter are attempting to get The Cats Bill to become law.

This Bill presses for a change to the Road Traffic Act (1988) making it a legal requirement that any driver involved in an accident resulting in injury or death to a cat to stop and give information or report the accident to the police.

Cats Matter are also raising funds for councils to scan and report cars who have hit cats and failed to stop.

What people fail to realise is how much heartache and devastation is caused by killing a cat this way.

We deal with this a lot at the rescue, and are hoping the Bill gets through Parliament as soon as possible.

If you hit a cat, you should stop and check the status of the cat. If it is injured, then take it to the nearest vet, if safe to pick them up. The vet can scan for a microchip and, hopefully, find an owner. Same if the animal is deceased.

It is also worth knocking on a few doors to see if an owner can be located, and return the cat to them.

If you find a deceased cat, you should contact local cat rescues, or the dog warden, who can come out to scan. Even the local council are in possession of a scanner.

Most animal rescues will have an outreach team who will help.

Move the cat into the verge or grass if is it safe to do so.

Remember, that little cat is someone’s family member, and they may be wondering where they are.