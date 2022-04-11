News Things to do Sport Building a Greater Torbay Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > News

Fatal crash in Paignton - Police appeal for witnesses

Author Picture Icon

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 9:52 AM April 11, 2022
A file picture of a Devon and Cornwall Police vehicle

A file picture of a Devon and Cornwall Police vehicle - Credit: Archant

Police continue to appeal for witnesses after a fatal collision in Paignton over the weekend. 

Police were called just before 8.20am on Saturday, April 9, after reports of a crash involving a Nissan Navara and a Vespa moped on the A385 Totnes Road at Tweenaway Cross, Paignton. 

Police and the Ambulance service attended the scene, and the roads were closed for around seven hours as a result of the collision. 

A 56-year-old local man who was the rider of the Vespa was pronounced deceased at the scene; his next of kin have been informed. 

Officers from the Roads Policing unit continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing for witnesses. 

Devon and Cornwall Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage that may be of assistance. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 or 101@dc.police.uk quoting log 217, April 9.

Paignton News
Torbay News
South Devon News

Don't Miss

Totnes St John’s celebrates Food for Life award 

School scoops top food for life award

Tim Herbert

person
File photo dated 01-07-1972 of Frank O'Farrell. Former Leicester and Manchester United manager Frank

Former Gulls manager Frank O'Farrell honoured at touching funeral

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
A geriatrician holds the hand of an elderly woman with arthritis.

Norrms McNamara: Long nights with dementia

Norrms McNamara Purple Angel dementia campaign

Author Picture Icon
Torquay United manager

Football

PREVIEW: TUFC vs Notts County

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon