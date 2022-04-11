Fatal crash in Paignton - Police appeal for witnesses

Police continue to appeal for witnesses after a fatal collision in Paignton over the weekend.

Police were called just before 8.20am on Saturday, April 9, after reports of a crash involving a Nissan Navara and a Vespa moped on the A385 Totnes Road at Tweenaway Cross, Paignton.

Police and the Ambulance service attended the scene, and the roads were closed for around seven hours as a result of the collision.

A 56-year-old local man who was the rider of the Vespa was pronounced deceased at the scene; his next of kin have been informed.

Officers from the Roads Policing unit continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing for witnesses.

Devon and Cornwall Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage that may be of assistance.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 or 101@dc.police.uk quoting log 217, April 9.