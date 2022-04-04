Too much of the new replacement to the Common Agricultural Policy, the Environmental Land Management Scheme (ELMs) is focused on nature and biodiversity rather than food production. Picture: PA - Credit: PA

NFU Mutual is urging farmers to turn their farmyards into fortresses to protect diesel and fertiliser from thieves, amid high prices.

The leading rural insurer is concerned that a combination of high prices and shortages could lead to a surge in farmers’ red diesel tanks and fertiliser stores becoming targets for theft.



Despite reductions in fuel duty following the Chancellor’s Spring Statement last week, white diesel is still costing over £1.75 a litre at many service stations and farmers are chasing supplies of red diesel to keep their tractors working the fields. Although it is subject to lower tax, red diesel is almost double the cost it was a year ago.



Fertiliser prices have increased up to four-fold in the last year and supplies have dried up as high gas prices mean it is not economic for manufacturers to keep production going.

While some farmers are unable to get hold of fertiliser and others are refusing to order stocks at current prices, others who bought early have increasingly valuable stocks in their farm buildings.

Rebecca Davidson Rural Affairs Specialist at NFU Mutual said: “Together the price rises and shortages are threatening future food supplies – but making stored fuel and fertiliser a major temptation for thieves at the same time. It’s making future planning a nightmare for farmers.





“Over the years we have found that criminals react very quickly to target goods which have become expensive and in short supply.

“Police across the UK are reporting an increase in thefts from fuel tanks. Because of this, we are urging farmers to review security measures in their farmyards and make plans to reduce the risk of diesel being taken, when tractors and combines are left out in the fields.

“In the past, fertiliser thefts have been rare and farmers haven’t needed to put security in place to protect stocks. However, the huge swing in prices makes it possible that thieves will be on the lookout for stored fertiliser and may even try to use farms’ own machinery to load it up to lorries.

“Every farm is different, and needs security measures appropriate to its location, layout and operation – but with normal trading hugely disrupted, everyone needs to up their game to reduce the risk of losing valuable supplies to criminals.”

In recent weeks, some farmers have started to plan increased on-farm red diesel storage tanks because of fears of shortages and even higher prices through harvest.

She added: “Over the last decade, many farmers have reduced the amount of fuel they store on farm because of the theft risk. If it’s now good planning to keep more diesel on farm, care needs to be taken to place the tanks out of public view and put security measures in place.

“As well as the loss of expensive fuel, thieves often damage tanks leaving fuel running into the ground where it can cause horrendous pollution.

“As prices rise, it’s also important to keep in regular contact with farm insurers to make sure there is adequate cover in place for the fuel, fertiliser and stored crops on the farm.

“Another factor to take into consideration when planning extra storage is how quickly the fuel will be used. This is important because diesel can deteriorate over time causing fuel system issues and possible breakdown to machinery engines.”

NFU Mutual Diesel tank and fertiliser store security tips:

Fuel tanks

Record the number, location, tank storage capacity and the date/times when tanks are filled and regularly check levels.

Where possible locate the tank where it can be viewed from the farmhouse. Fuel tanks located away from buildings or dwellings are more vulnerable if they can’t be seen by occupants.

Ideally tanks should be within an enclosed compound with secured access.

Fit a fuel tank alarm to notify you of an attack on fuel tanks. Remote electronic fuel level gauges will set off an audible or monitored alarm if the fuel level in the tank suddenly drops or falls below a defined level.

Fertiliser stores

Keep field and farmyard gates closed and locked, and block exit points that aren’t used.

Install and use intruder alarm systems, which may have a local sounder or remotely monitored signalling.

Install security lighting to illuminate any suspicious activity and consider CCTV.

Keep fertiliser stocks out of sight in locked buildings. However, in order to reduce fire risks, especially when storing ammonium nitrate (AN), make sure that there is still plenty of ventilation in the building, incompatible materials are kept segregated and at least one metre clearance is maintained around AN bag stacks for fire-fighting access.

If storing of AN exceeds 25 tonnes, display appropriate warning signs and notify the HSE and Fire Authority.

Vehicles and machinery

Use locking fuel filler caps.

Keep tractors and powered machinery locked up and out of sight from public roads and footpaths when not in use, to prevent thieves draining their fuel tanks.

Only fill fuel bowser with the amount needed for the day and return fuel bowsers to locked buildings when not in use.