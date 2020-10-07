The Badgers Holt tea rooms The Badgers Holt tea rooms

One of the most well-known and landmark properties on Dartmoor is up for sale.

Picture-postcard Badgers Holt, sitting at the heart of the Dartmoor National Park at Dartmeet, is visited by thousands of visitors every year and is also extremely popular with local residents who come from far and wide to take in the spectacular setting and scenery all year round.

Leading Licensed and Leisure Agents Bettesworths are delighted to announce the sale of Badgers Holt, which is described as an ultimate life -style business opportunity, nestled in a fabulous location.

In the early 1900’s Badgers Holt began its life as a tearoom. The current owners have reinvented the business as an events and wedding venue providing guests with two acres of stunning riverside gardens and recently refurbished dining areas in which to enjoy first class cuisine and service.

The owners will also be making the venue available for pre booked exclusive dining events and private parties.

Three spacious holiday apartments have recently been added to premises. This unique property is accessed via a public car park leading to a gated driveway which runs adjacent to the River Dart.

Bettesworths say that with such an unrivalled location, Badgers Holt would lend itself to a wide range of alternative business opportunities.

Potentially the site would suit, for example, an Outward Bound Centre, Conference Centre, Retreat or in its current remodelled guise as a Wedding and Events Venue.

There is huge demand for wedding venues throughout the South West. However these are few and far between within the Dartmoor National Park.

Bettesworths are marketing the freehold of Badgers Holt at an asking price of £1,400,000 to include the trade inventory and good will.

Genevieve Stringer, who heads the catering arm at Bettesworths, said: “The sale of Badgers Holt provides an exceptionally rare opportunity to purchase a unique freehold property in this idyllic location with huge opportunity. An early viewing is therefore encouraged.”

For further information please contact Bettesworths on 01803 212021 or email genevieve@bettesworths.co.uk