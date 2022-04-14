Family pay tribute to Joseph Duff after fatal Paignton crash
- Credit: DC Police
Police have named the rider who died following a fatal collision in Paignton last weekend.
Police were called just before 8:20am on Saturday, April 9, after reports of a collision between a Nissan Navara and a Vespa moped on the A385 Totnes Road at Tweenaway Cross, Paignton.
Police and the Ambulance service attended the scene, and the roads were closed for around seven hours as a result of the collision.
Joseph Duff, 56, from Paignton was the rider of the Vespa; he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
His family have paid the following tribute: “Joseph has left behind a life partner of 36 years. He was a father of four, and a grandad of six and a brother and uncle to many; he will be very sadly missed.”
The family have confirmed that a funeral will take place in Birmingham with a memorial in Paignton and have asked friends to contact family members directly via social media.
Officers from the Roads Policing Unit continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing for witnesses.
Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage that may be of assistance.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 or 101@dc.police.uk quoting log 217 9 April.